Starmer rejects EU customs union after Labour Brexit revolt

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ruled out rejoining a new EU-UK customs union, emphasizing that it would not be "sensible" given the new trade deals with countries like the U.S. and India.

It comes after more than a dozen Labour MPs have backed a Liberal Democrat bill calling for the government to open talks and rethink the Brexit policy, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

In response to a question from Sir Ed Davey, Starmer said that Labour promised in its manifesto not to join the Customs Union, but does want to make this relationship tighter.

