Yandex metrika counter

Starmer rejects EU customs union after Labour Brexit revolt

  • World
  • Share
Starmer rejects EU customs union after Labour Brexit revolt
Pool photo by Paul Currie via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ruled out rejoining a new EU-UK customs union, emphasizing that it would not be "sensible" given the new trade deals with countries like the U.S. and India.

It comes after more than a dozen Labour MPs have backed a Liberal Democrat bill calling for the government to open talks and rethink the Brexit policy, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

In response to a question from Sir Ed Davey, Starmer said that Labour promised in its manifesto not to join the Customs Union, but does want to make this relationship tighter.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      