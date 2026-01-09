Yandex metrika counter

Steam down: Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and more affected by outage
Steam users are currently unable to access popular gaming titles, including Counter-Strike, Dota 2, Path of Exile 2, ARC Raiders, Dead by Daylight, and Monster Hunter.

Outage-monitoring platform Downdetector has recorded more than 56,000 reports so far, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The number continues to rise as gamers report widespread issues.


