Steam down: Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and more affected by outage

Outage-monitoring platform Downdetector has recorded more than 56,000 reports so far, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The number continues to rise as gamers report widespread issues.
Steam users are currently unable to access popular gaming titles, including Counter-Strike, Dota 2, Path of Exile 2, ARC Raiders, Dead by Daylight, and Monster Hunter.
