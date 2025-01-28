Steel manufacture in Russia down 6-7% in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manufacture of steel in Russia fell by 6-7% in 2024 compared with previous years, according to preliminary figures, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin told TASS, News.az reports.

"According to preliminary estimates, manufacture of steel fell slightly compared with previous years, by around 6-7%," he said.Speaking with reporters, Yurin noted that output declined in the second half of last year. "This is directly related to results in the construction sector, meaning the construction rates are going down gradually, followed by the metals industry in particular," he said.

