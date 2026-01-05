Steelers clinch AFC North title after Ravens miss late field goal

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a hard-fought, physical contest that later turned into a fast-paced fourth-quarter shootout with major implications for the losing side, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 26-24 to clinch the AFC North.

The division title was decided by the narrowest of margins after Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who had been nearly flawless throughout the 2025 season, missed his first extra point in more than two years with 55 seconds remaining. That miss left Pittsburgh holding a slim two-point advantage and opened the door for a dramatic Baltimore comeback attempt.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson kept those hopes alive by converting his second fourth-down play of the game, connecting with tight end Isaiah Likely with just 14 seconds left. The completion moved Baltimore into field goal range and set the stage for Loop’s attempt, but the kick sailed wide, sealing the Steelers’ victory and the AFC North crown.

Though Pittsburgh effectively shut down the Ravens' rushing attack after a 79-yard first quarter by Derrick Henry, Jackson exploited the Steelers' secondary with speedy wide receiver Zay Flowers. Flowers slipped behind the Steelers' secondary twice in the fourth quarter for monster touchdowns of 50 and 64 yards.

