UK to tighten immigration checks along Irish border after Belfast unrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom is preparing to strengthen immigration enforcement measures, including increasing checks on routes between Britain and Ireland, amid heightened scrutiny of migration controls following recent unrest in Belfast, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan held separate telephone conversations with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long.

According to O'Callaghan's office, the discussions focused on cross-border cooperation and efforts to protect the Common Travel Area, which allows British and Irish citizens to travel freely between the two countries.

O'Callaghan's office also noted that during the UK-Ireland Summit held in March, both governments agreed to enhance information-sharing on migration issues and increase cooperation to identify individuals who may be exploiting the travel arrangements.

The matter has attracted renewed attention following a knife attack in Belfast on Monday, which triggered anti-migrant unrest and intensified debate over movement across the open border separating Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national, is accused of repeatedly stabbing a local man in the head and upper body in a Belfast street attack that was captured on video. He was arrested at the scene Monday and appeared in court Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody.

According to police, Alodid traveled from Sudan to Paris before flying to Dublin and later crossing into Northern Ireland, where he claimed asylum in February 2023. Police said he was granted leave to remain in the UK later that year and was not known to security services.

The attack, which left a local man seriously injured, triggered anti-migrant riots in parts of Belfast. Masked groups set fire to homes and vehicles during the disorder, while police arrested at least 16 people in connection with the violence Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government is preparing to allocate additional resources to combat illegal immigration, including in Northern Ireland.

According to RTE, intelligence-led operations will be expanded over the next three years, including targeted checks along Common Travel Area routes aimed at detecting and detaining undocumented migrants.

The UK Home Office has committed £3.7 billion ($4.9 billion) to immigration enforcement measures through 2029. ​​​​​​​

News.Az