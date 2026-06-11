French, UK, German ambassadors hold Moscow talks amid Ukraine peace push

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The ambassadors of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany — Nicolas de Rivière, Nigel Casey, and Alexander Lambsdorff, respectively — arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, News.Az reports, citing Kommersant.ru.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the meeting was requested by the ambassadors themselves. He noted that their views on a possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine would be heard during the discussions.

At the same time, Lavrov expressed skepticism about the European Union’s ability to play a significant role in the peace process.

He said it was unlikely that the bloc would perform “some miracle” given its current desire to participate in efforts aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine.

Since May, European countries have been looking for a potential channel of communication with Russia that could contribute to future negotiations. The initiative gained momentum after the US announced plans to scale back its involvement in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has maintained that EU member states are not yet prepared to act as mediators in negotiations on a settlement.

News.Az