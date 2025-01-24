Storm Eowyn hits UK: Flights canceled, roads closed, rail services suspended -VIDEO

The Met Office issued a red weather warning for wind across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday. Photo: Alamy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flights have been delayed, roads closed and ferry services cancelled as 100mph winds pose a danger to life in parts of the UK on Friday morning.

In #Ireland, 500 thousand people were left without power due to record #StormEowyn . pic.twitter.com/73cU86ozG8 — News.Az (@news_az) January 24, 2025

Rail services and flights have been axed, with rare red weather warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said, News.Az reports, citing The Independent. Train operator ScotRail suspended all services across Scotland on Friday, saying it “would not be safe to operate passenger services due to forecast weather conditions”.Dozens of flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports were cancelled on Friday morning due to ongoing weather conditions, while Belfast International warned of significant disruption to flights.Dublin Airport announced more than 110 scheduled departures and 110 arrivals have been cancelled by airlines for Friday.Calmac Ferries on Scotland’s west coast and Steam Packet Ferries between Heysham and the Isle of Man both announced Friday’s planned sailings had been cancelled.A number of train companies including Avanti West Coast, Lumo, CrossCountry and Grand Central have also told customers not to travel on routes across parts of north Wales, Scotland and northern England with no services running.Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel “unless absolutely essential”.National Highways said the A66 between the A1M in North Yorkshire and M6 in Cumbria, as well as the A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, were both closed overnight due to strong winds.Further south, the M48 Severn Bridge was closed due to strong winds, while the Tamar Bridge on the A38 between Devon and Cornwall was closed to high-sided vehicles until 5am.Avon and Somerset reported a number of local roads had been blocked due to fallen trees, advising motorists to “take care when travelling”.In Wales, Gwent Police confirmed emergency services were working to manage surface flooding on the B4598 Raglan Toward Abergavenny.The Police Service of Northern Ireland described the storm as an “exceptional weather event” and said it was expected to bring the strongest winds seen in the country since 1998.Met Eireann reported the mean wind speed record of 81mph set in 1945 at Foynes Co. Limerick has been broken during the storm.The Irish weather service said gusts of up to 108mph Mace Head off Ireland’s west coast by 4am on Friday.Red warnings for wind have been issued by the Met Office in Northern Ireland from 7am until 2pm on Friday, and for western and central areas of Scotland between 10am and 5pm.Gusts of 80 to 90mph are expected widely inland in the warning areas, with speeds of up to 100mph likely along coasts, the forecaster said.Amber wind warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland, the southern half of Scotland, northern England and north Wales between 6am and 9pm on Friday, and the northern half of Scotland from 1pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.Winds reaching 60 to 70mph will be widespread in these warning areas.There is a yellow wind warning covering most of the UK for the entirety of Friday.Smaller yellow warnings for snow in Scotland, from 6am to midnight, and rain in south-west England and Wales until 9am.RAC Breakdown advised motorists in warnings areas to stay safe by parking away from trees, keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, avoid coastal routes and watch out for debris.Some 4.5 million people received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday.Further amber and yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have also been issued across Saturday and Sunday.

News.Az