Student killed in stabbing attack at French school - VIDEO
Photo: AFP

A student has been killed in a knife attack at a French secondary school.

Police say the attack took place in the city of Nantes, western France, on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Three other students were treated for their injuries.

The attacker, reported to be a 15-year-old student, was overpowered by teachers before officers arrived, a police spokesperson said.

There is no indication of a terrorist motive at this stage.

Local media reported that a high school student entered the grounds of Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides armed with a knife at about midday local time.

BFM reported that the victim who was killed was female.

The outlet said the attacker went up to the second floor of the school and stabbed the first student, before going back down to the school and stabbing at least three other teenagers.


News.Az 

