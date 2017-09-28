Students in Armenia stage protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Students from the Shirak State University of Armenia have started protest actions.

University teacher Gagik Hambaryan told "Haykakan Jamanak" newspaper that students' protests will continue for several days. University rector Sahak Minasyan tried to negotiate with the students.

It should be noted that the teachers of the Shirak State University appealed to the President and the Prime Minister with an open letter saying that University rector Sakha Minasyan brought the university in a disastrous state. After the appeal, Sahak Minasyan and the Scientific Council of the University decided to relieve Hovhannes Khorikyan from the position of Head of the Department of History and Philosophy. This decision led to the students' protest. They have been boycotting lessons for two days now

