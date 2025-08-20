Sudan faces major cholera crisis with over 100,000 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 1,575 new cholera cases and 22 deaths were recorded nationwide in the past week.

The ministry said in a statement that the total cases have now reached 101,450, including 2,515 deaths, across the country’s 18 states since the outbreak was declared in August 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The health crisis comes as the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

News.Az