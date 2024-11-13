Sudan to open border crossing for 3 more months to facilitate aid delivery

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government vowed to continue cooperation and coordination with international organizations and humanitarian agencies, particularly the United Nations, to deliver aid to the needy, according to a statement from Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council.The Sudanese government closed the Adre land border crossing in February, accusing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of using it to transport weapons.The sovereign council on Aug. 15 announced the decision to reopen the Adre crossing for three months.Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023.According to UN estimates, about 25.6 million people -- more than half of Sudan's population -- face acute hunger amid the ongoing conflict, including over 755,000 on the brink of famine.

News.Az