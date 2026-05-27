Finland suspects Russian military aircraft violated its airspace to evade thunderstorm
Source: Reuters
Finland's defence forces said on Wednesday they suspected a Russian military aircraft had violated Finnish airspace while evading a thunderstorm in the Gulf of Finland.
The Finnish air force responded to the incident with an operational flight, the defence forces said in a statement, adding it had happened near Porkkala on the southwestern coast of Finland, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
By Faig Mahmudov