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Finland suspects Russian military aircraft violated its airspace to evade thunderstorm

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Finland suspects Russian military aircraft violated its airspace to evade thunderstorm
Source: Reuters

Finland's defence forces ‌said on Wednesday they suspected a ​Russian military aircraft ​had violated Finnish airspace ⁠while evading ​a thunderstorm in the ​Gulf of Finland.

The Finnish air force responded ​to the incident ​with an operational flight, ‌the ⁠defence forces said in a statement, adding it had ​happened ​near ⁠Porkkala on the southwestern coast ​of Finland, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The ​Finnish ⁠border guard is investigating the incident, Defence ⁠Minister ​Antti Hakkanen ​said.

News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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