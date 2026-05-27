American Airlines plans major expansion of India technology hub

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U.S. carrier American Airlines Group is planning to significantly expand its technology operations in India, with plans to double the workforce at its technology hub to around 800 employees by early next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move reflects a broader trend among global corporations increasing their technology investments in India to access the country’s large pool of skilled professionals while managing rising costs in other markets, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The expansion comes shortly after Southwest Airlines announced plans to grow its Hyderabad Global Capability Center (GCC) to approximately 1,000 employees over the coming years.

India has become a key destination for multinational companies seeking technology and engineering talent. Major firms including JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, McDonald's, Nvidia, and Eli Lilly have expanded their technology and innovation centers across the country in recent years.

Industry experts say companies are increasingly relying on India-based teams to support software development, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and other critical business functions. The trend has been driven by a combination of talent availability, operational efficiency, and ongoing economic uncertainty in global markets.

American Airlines’ planned workforce increase underscores the growing strategic importance of India’s technology sector for global enterprises seeking to strengthen digital capabilities and support long-term growth initiatives.

News.Az