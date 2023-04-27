Sudan’s army agrees to extend truce for 72 hrs: Statement
- 27 Apr 2023 12:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184113
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/sudans-army-agrees-to-extend-truce-for-72-hrs-statement Copied
Sudanese Armed Forces agreed to extend the ongoing truce, mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia, for another 72 hours which will take effect from the date of the end of the current truce, a statement reported on Thursday, News.az reports citing Al Arabiya.
The new truce will start at midnight on Friday.