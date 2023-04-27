Yandex metrika counter

Sudan’s army agrees to extend truce for 72 hrs: Statement

  • World
  • Share
Sudan’s army agrees to extend truce for 72 hrs: Statement

Sudanese Armed Forces agreed to extend the ongoing truce, mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia, for another 72 hours which will take effect from the date of the end of the current truce, a statement reported on Thursday, News.az reports citing Al Arabiya.

The new truce will start at midnight on Friday.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      