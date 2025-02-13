Suicide bombing at Afghan ministry leaves one dead, three Injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suicide bombing at the Afghan Ministry of Urban Development and Housing on Thursday resulted in one fatality and at least three injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban government.

“The suicide attacker wanted to enter the ministry and one of the mujahideen (security forces) shot him and then in the result of the explosion another person near him was killed and three injured,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the Taliban surged back to power and ended their insurgency in 2021, but ISIS frequently stages gun and bomb attacks challenging their rule.



A doctor from Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that “five to six injured have been brought” to the facility after the blast.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday’s attack.



However, ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed the Taliban government’s minister for refugees, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, inside his Kabul office in December.



On Wednesday, the group also claimed an attack on a north Afghanistan bank that killed eight people, saying it had targeted Taliban government employees collecting their salaries.



Six civilians were also killed in an ISIS-claimed attack in 2023 that took place near the Taliban government’s heavily fortified foreign ministry.



The Taliban government has declared security its highest priority since returning to power and analysts say they have had some success quashing ISIS with a sweeping crackdown.

News.Az