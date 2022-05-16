Sweden decided to apply for NATO membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swedish government has said on its website that it has decided to apply for NATO membership, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"The Government’s assessment is that NATO membership is the best way to protect Sweden’s security in light of the fundamentally changed security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," it said.

The statement said the decision is based on a "security analysis" that the government invited "other Riksdag (parliament) parties to take part in." Its conclusions were presented in a report on May 13.

News.Az