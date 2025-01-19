Sweden deploys troops near Russia's border for a NATO mission
Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT
Sweden has deployed 600 soldiers to the Russian border in its first NATO mission, according to SVT, News.Az citing the RBC Ukraine.
The military was transferred to Latvia by sea in secrecy. They will be stationed there for 6 months to guard the border with the Russian Federation.
Globally, the goal is to "deter Russia from challenging NATO's territorial integrity."
The last time the Swedish military participated in a peacekeeping mission in Europe was in the 1990s. Back then, they were involved in operations in Kosovo.
Earlier, it was reported that Sweden would join the NATO patrol mission in the Baltic Sea.
The military was transferred to Latvia by sea in secrecy. They will be stationed there for 6 months to guard the border with the Russian Federation.
Globally, the goal is to "deter Russia from challenging NATO's territorial integrity."
The last time the Swedish military participated in a peacekeeping mission in Europe was in the 1990s. Back then, they were involved in operations in Kosovo.
Earlier, it was reported that Sweden would join the NATO patrol mission in the Baltic Sea.