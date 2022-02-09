Sweden lifts COVID-19 restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden lifted all COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic is under full control, the Swedish Public Health Agency said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Karin Tegmark Wisell, the head of the agency, stressed that PCR tests will no longer be utilized due to their costs to the government.

“Weekly-done PCR tests cost is $55 million, while their monthly cost is $220 million. Hence, we have put an end to the usage of COVID-19 tests,” Wisell said.

Only health workers will be able to take PCR tests for free as of Feb. 9, she noted, saying test fees of those going abroad at their own request will not be paid by the state and insurance companies.

Meanwhile, Sweden has terminated all measures such as digital travel cards, vaccination certificates, or tests that it has requested from those arriving from EU countries as of Wednesday.

According to the figures released by the Public Health Agency, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Sweden has increased to 16,244, and the case tally surpassed 2.35 million.

Finland to lift COVID-19 restrictions on March 1

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also said the pandemic-related restrictions in the country will be relaxed on Feb. 14, and lifted as of March 1.

Denmark completely lifted its COVID-19 restrictions on Feb. 1, as the first among the Nordic countries, while Norway announced that its restrictions would be lifted on Feb. 19.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus has claimed over 5.76 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 401.38 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az