Sweden summons Russian ambassador over air incident

"The Russian ambassador has been asked to come to the foreign ministry soon."

Sweden summoned Russia's ambassador after a Russian SU-27 fighter jet flew unusually close to a Swedish reconnaissance plane in international airspace above the Baltic Sea.

Referring to Monday's incident, the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement that it was not unusual for Russian planes to approach and identify Swedish surveillance missions.

“This time, however, the Russian aircraft behaved in such a way that it has to be considered noteworthy, among other things the distance between the aircraft was at times very short,” it said on Wednesday.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist slammed Russia as “unprofessional” and urged Moscow to avoid incidents like this again.

“The Russian behaviour is unacceptable. From a security point of view, it is unprofessional and the risk of serious incidents increases significantly,” he told the TT news agency in a written statement.

“Everyone should have a fundamental interest in not (letting) these incidents occur,” he added.

