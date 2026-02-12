Swedish Karlsson, Andersson 1-2 in 10km freestyle at Milan-Cortina

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish Frida Karlsson claimed her second gold at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in the women's cross-country 10km freestyle skiing on Thursday, while her teammate Ebba Andersson placed second.

Karlsson clocked 22 minutes and 49.2 seconds, finishing 46.6 seconds ahead of Andersson. American Jessie Diggins took bronze in 23:38.9, News.az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES PlayStation Plus February games leak includes Spider-Man 2

Anti-Olympics protests spark sabotage probe in Italy

How Italy welcomed the world as Milan–Cortina Games began

Norovirus hits Olympic hockey teams as Switzerland isolates

It marked Karlsson's second title at the Games following her victory in the women's 10km+10km skiathlon. "I totally surprised myself - it was crazy out there," Karlsson said after the race.

"I was getting so much energy from the spectators. We had a lot of Swedes here cheering, and our coaches were giving me splits and so much encouragement, carrying me all the way to this gold," she added.

Among the four Chinese skiers, Chi Chunxue placed 66th, while He Kaili, Wang Yundi and Dinigeer Yilamujiang finished 72nd, 74th and 78th, respectively.

The men's 10km freestyle event will take place on Friday.

News.Az