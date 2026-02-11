Wembanyama drops 40 as Spurs dominate Lakers

Wembanyama delivered the highest-scoring first half in the NBA this season and the most prolific half by a Spurs player in the 21st century, News.Az reports, citing AP.

He shot 12-of-17 from the field, including three 3-pointers, against a Lakers team missing Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.

With San Antonio comfortably ahead, Wembanyama played just the first eight minutes of the second half as the Spurs secured their 10th win in 13 games.

The French star became only the third player in the past 50 seasons to score at least 40 points while playing 27 minutes or fewer. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Lakers were further depleted on the second night of a demanding back-to-back against the Western Conference’s top two teams. Doncic and Marcus Smart were sidelined with injuries, while James, Reaves, and Deandre Ayton were managing health issues.

Wembanyama made an immediate impact, scoring 17 points in the first 4:15 after winning the opening tip and shooting 5-for-5. He had 25 points before exiting with four minutes remaining in the Spurs’ 47-point first quarter and added another 12 in the second period.

Carter Bryant added a career-high 16 points for San Antonio, while Dylan Harper contributed 15.

For Los Angeles, Luke Kennard and Drew Timme each scored 14 points. Bronny James finished with 12 points and six assists.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle recorded seven assists before leaving the game with a bruised pelvis after blocking Rui Hachimura’s shot and landing hard with 4:10 left in the first half.

James missed his 18th game of his 23rd NBA season, which disqualifies him from earning a 22nd consecutive All-NBA selection. NBA scoring leader Doncic sat out his third straight game due to a hamstring strain.

The Spurs travel to Golden State on Wednesday night, while the Lakers return home to host Dallas on Thursday.