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Xbox down: Users face login and server errors

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Xbox down: Users face login and server errors
Source: The Verge

The Xbox Network appears to be experiencing service disruptions, News.Az reports, citing Times Now.

According to Downdetector.com, more than 15,000 users have reported issues accessing Xbox services.

Many players have said they are unable to launch online games, connect to servers, or access multiplayer features in titles such as Forza, Minecraft, and Grand Theft Auto V.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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