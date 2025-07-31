Swedish man found guilty of war crimes in killing of Jordanian pilot in Syria

A Swedish court has convicted Osama Krayem, 32, of serious war crimes and terrorism for his role in the 2014 murder of Jordanian Air Force pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh, who was burned alive in a cage by Islamic State militants in Syria.

The Stockholm district court sentenced Krayem to life imprisonment, ruling that while another individual set the fire, Krayem actively participated in the execution and contributed significantly to the pilot’s death, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Krayem, who previously faced convictions for involvement in the 2015 Paris and 2016 Brussels attacks, was transferred from France to Sweden for trial. He has denied intentional wrongdoing. His lawyer has yet to comment.

The court emphasized that under Swedish law, individuals can be prosecuted for international law violations committed abroad.

The Islamic State militant group, which controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq between 2014 and 2017, broadcast the brutal killing of al-Kasasbeh, sparking global condemnation.

News.Az