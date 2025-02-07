Swedish school shooting left seven women and three men dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The victims of Sweden's worst mass shooting were seven women and three men aged between 28 and 68, police said on Friday after completing the identification process, News.Az reports citing BBC. They were killed at an adult education centre in the city of Orebro on Tuesday, about 125 miles (200km) from Stockholm, in an attack that has sent shockwaves through Sweden. All of the victims lived in Orebro, but so far authorities have declined to share their identities or any other details about them. Police also confirmed on Friday that the suspected gunman was a 35-year-old man from the area. He has been named widely in Swedish media as Rickard Andersson.

Anna Bergkvist, the head of the police investigation, told the BBC on Thursday that suspect had killed himself inside the school.

Police have confirmed that the suspect owned four rifles legally, three of which were found inside the school after the attack alongside 10 empty magazines. Sweden's coalition government on Friday announced plans to strengthen the country's laws, making it harder to purchase guns and restricting certain types of rifle.

Victims still not identified

In the absence of official confirmation of the victims' identities, information has come out instead through their families and communities. Among them was Salim Isker, a 29-year-old man who fled the conflict in Syria in 2015 with his mother and sister after his father was killed there. Isker was studying at the Risbergska centre, where the attack happened - a school popular with immigrants learning Swedish and other subjects. Isker's fiancee Kareen Elia, 24, attended a memorial service in Orebro on Thursday night along with his mother and other members of his family. Jacob Kasselia, the priest at the Syrian Orthodox church attended by Isker and his family, told the BBC he was a "simply a good man". "He did not look for trouble. He showed only goodwill. He was a member of our community," Kasselia said. Bassam Al Sheleh, a 48-year-old baker and cook and father of two, has also been named by Swedish media as one of the victims of the attack. He was reportedly studying at the Risbergska centre to improve his English. A national of Bosnia and Herzegovina was killed and another was injured, the Bosnian foreign ministry said, citing information shared by Orebro residents.

Salim Iskef's fiancee Kareen Elia, centre, at a memorial service for him in Orebro on Thursday.

In a post on social media on Friday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledged that the event had caused fear among immigrant communities, and urged people to "unite and stand behind all that we hold dear together". "My thoughts are with the relatives who have now received the call that is the worst one can get. To you, I want to say: you are not alone. We stand beside you," he wrote. The gunman's motive remains unknown. Video filmed inside the building during the attack and published by Swedish media appeared to record someone using anti-immigrant sentiments, but the footage has not been confirmed as accurate by the authorities. Members of Orebro's Middle Eastern immigrant communities have told the BBC they are feeling vulnerable and have been taking additional precautions in the days since the attack.

