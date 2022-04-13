Switzerland adopts latest round of EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland has adopted the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, the Swiss government said Wednesday in a statement, News.az reports.

The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research has also imposed financial sanctions and travel restrictions on a further 200 individuals, including two of Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters, the statement added.

"Switzerland’s list of sanctions now fully mirrors that of the EU," the government said, adding that the relevant amendments will come into force at 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

The European Union approved on Thursday a fifth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az