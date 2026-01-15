Switzerland bans pyrotechnics after Crans-Montana fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss authorities in Valais canton have banned pyrotechnics in public venues following a deadly fire in the resort town of Crans-Montana. Families of the victims and those hospitalized will receive one-off payments of 10,000 Swiss francs, with additional support available through local consultation centers.

A special bank account and independent foundation will manage voluntary donations, while municipalities are reminded to enforce safety regulations. Authorities plan to strengthen local fire safety training, develop a digital inspection platform, and accelerate updates to fire safety legislation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The special emergency status introduced earlier this month has been lifted, and a co-owner of the bar where the fire occurred has been placed in pretrial detention.

News.Az