WEF flags rising geoeconomic, societal risks in 2026

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned that geoeconomic tensions and societal risks are the leading short-term threats globally in 2026, according to its Global Risks Report 2026, released Wednesday ahead of the Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The report ranks geoeconomic confrontation as the top risk for the year, followed by interstate conflict, extreme weather, societal polarization, and misinformation and disinformation, News.Az informs, citing Xinhua.

It also identifies geoeconomic confrontation as the most severe risk over the next two years.

“We have entered a new age of competition, and that competition is shaping every other global risk,” said Saadia Zahidi, WEF managing director, during a press conference.

Economic risks showed the largest increase in the two-year outlook, with growing concerns over economic downturns, inflation, rising debt, and potential asset bubbles amid ongoing geoeconomic tensions.

Environmental risks remain the most severe overall, led by extreme weather, biodiversity loss, and critical changes to Earth systems. The report noted that three-quarters of respondents expect a turbulent environmental outlook.

Risks associated with the adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence also rose sharply, climbing from 30th in the two-year horizon to fifth in the 10-year outlook, reflecting worries about its impacts on labor markets, society, and security.

The 21st edition of the report draws on insights from more than 1,300 experts, policymakers, and industry leaders. The WEF’s annual meeting is scheduled to take place in Davos from January 19 to 23.

News.Az