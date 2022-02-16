Switzerland to lift most pandemic-related restrictions from February 17

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland will lift from February 17 most of the social restrictions previously introduced over the spread of coronavirus.

Thus, wearing masks and having COVID-certificates will no longer be required to visit shops, restaurants, cultural institutions, and other public places. The requirement to wear masks in the workplace and the recommendation to work from home will also become invalid.

Respiratory protection should still be worn until the end of March when using public transport and when visiting medical facilities. Those who have tested positive for coronavirus are still required to observe the quarantine mode.

