Switzerland's Nemo wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Switzerland has won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with the song 'The Code' performed by Nemo, News.Az reports citing the official website of the Eurovision Song Contest.

All votes had been received, counted and verified, and Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman had the honour of announcing the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.After the very last set of scores had come in, The Code was announced as the clear champion with a points tally of 591 and a lead of 44 points.Croatia finished in second place with Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna on 547 points. The other spot on the podium finish went to Ukraine, ending up in third place thanks to alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with their song Teresa & Maria, on 453 points.Scores on the night were awarded in two stages, as is traditional at the Eurovision Song Contest. The first results to come in were from the juries, followed by the reveal of the public vote.Once the initial points from 37 juries had come in, Switzerland had amassed an almighty lead on the scoreboard with 365 points. Of the 36 sets of top 'douze points' available to Switzerland, The Code was awarded an impressive 22 of them. This helped put the Swiss in the lead by 147 points, with France behind them in second place, with 218 points.The 226 points that the public vote then awarded Switzerland was enough for Nemo to maintain that lead and cross the line into that final victory. The Code becomes the 68th winner of the Eurovision Song Contest.

