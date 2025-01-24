Syria, Lebanon army discuss border security amid trafficking rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian and Lebanese military officials held a meeting to discuss methods of controlling the two countries' porous border, following a recent rise in trafficking incidents and some armed clashes, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Syria's new army chief of staff Ali Noureddine al-Naasan met with the head of the Lebanese army's coordination office Michel Boutros in Damascus to discuss a mechanism to control the border, said Syria’s state-run SANA news agency on Thursday.It was not clear if the meeting happened on Thursday or an earlier date. The Syrian Ministry of Defence shared photos online of the meeting.Since ousting President Bashar al-Assad’s regime last month, rebel-turned-interim authorities in Damascus have met once with a Lebanese General Security delegation to discuss ways of controlling the Masnaa-Jdaidet Yabous post, the main crossing between the two countries.The meeting between Naasan and Boutros was the first between military officials on both sides and comes after smuggling operations have reportedly spiked, with the Lebanese army finding weapons and smuggled goods.Some towns on the Syrian side of the border have seen clashes between authorities and smugglers which have consequently spilled over into Lebanese territory, prompting the Lebanese army to send reinforcements.Lebanese border villages like Maaraboun and Qasr in the eastern Baalbek-Hermel districts which share a longer border with Syria have witnessed infiltrations and clashes.The border between Lebanon and Syria – whose ties under the Assad regime had long been strained – is not fully demarcated and is largely uncontrolled, with illegal routes used to traffic humans, drugs, weapons and goods.Beirut had long called on Damascus under the Assad rule to resolve the issue and fully delineate the frontier.The 375 km border which runs from the Mediterranean Sea down to the shared border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights includes mountainous, rugged terrains, as well as plains and valleys, and several villages are interconnected.Hundreds of Syrians allegedly cross into Lebanon daily via the country’s northeast adjacent to the Syrian Homs region, where smuggling operations take place openly and in broad daylight, reports say.

