Syria's Foreign Minister plans visits to UAE, Qatar, and Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria's top diplomat in the new leadership announced on Friday that he will visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan this week, following his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, which marked his first official trip in office, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Syrian Interim Authorities are eager for investment from wealthy Gulf states to help rebuild the country's infrastructure and boost its economy, which has been shattered by over a decade of war."This week, I will represent my country, Syria, on an official visit to our brothers in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," its foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani said in a statement on X."We look forward to these visits contributing to support stability, security, economic recovery, and building distinguished partnerships," he added.Earlier this week, Shaibani headed a high-ranking delegation to Riyadh, including the new government's defence minister and intelligence chief.It was the first foreign visit by Syria's new rulers since they ousted President Bashar al-Assad last month.Last month, a Saudi delegation met Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus, a source close to the Saudi government told AFP at the time.Sharaa heads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which led the rebel offensive that ousted Assad on 8 December.Last week, in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television, Sharaa said Saudi Arabia "will certainly have a large role in Syria's future", pointing to "a big investment opportunity for all neighbouring countries".

News.Az