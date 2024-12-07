Syrian president stays in Damascus, carries out his duties — presidential office
TASS
Syrian President Bashar Assad is staying in Damascus and is discharging his official duties, his office said in a statement, News.az reports citing TASS.
"Some foreign news media are spreading rumors and false news that President Bashar Assad left Damascus or is making brief visits to this or that country," the statement said. "The Syrian Arab Republic presidency confirms that the president continues to carry out his work, national and constitutional duties from the capital, Damascus."
On November 27, the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group (banned in Russia) carried out a major attack in northern Syria. The Syrian military command later said the army had to fall back from Aleppo to regroup and prepare for a counterattack.
On December 5, the command of the Syrian Armed Forces announced that militants infiltrated into several neighborhoods of Hama. According to a statement from the command, government forces in charge of defending Hama were pulled out of the city.
"Some foreign news media are spreading rumors and false news that President Bashar Assad left Damascus or is making brief visits to this or that country," the statement said. "The Syrian Arab Republic presidency confirms that the president continues to carry out his work, national and constitutional duties from the capital, Damascus."
On November 27, the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group (banned in Russia) carried out a major attack in northern Syria. The Syrian military command later said the army had to fall back from Aleppo to regroup and prepare for a counterattack.
On December 5, the command of the Syrian Armed Forces announced that militants infiltrated into several neighborhoods of Hama. According to a statement from the command, government forces in charge of defending Hama were pulled out of the city.