Syrian rebels appoint transitional prime minister

The rebels who overthrew President Bashar al-Assad and have taken control in Syria appointed a transitional head of government on Tuesday, who will oversee the country until March 1, according to a statement, News.az reports citing Gulf Times .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all nations to support an "inclusive" political process in Syria, saying the United States would eventually recognise a government if it meets such standards."The general command has tasked us with running the transitional government until March 1," said a statement attributed to Mohammad al-Bashir on state television's Telegram account, referring to him as "the new Syrian prime minister".Assad fled Syria as a rebel alliance swept into the capital Damascus on Sunday, ending five decades of brutal rule by his clan.Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who headed the offensive that forced Assad out, had announced talks on a transfer of power and vowed to pursue former senior officials responsible for torture and war crimes.Blinken said the future government of Syria should be "credible, inclusive and non-sectarian" after the rebels toppled strongman Bashar al-Assad, a member of the Alawite minority who led a secular dictatorship.Laying out US priorities, Blinken said the new government must "uphold clear commitments to fully respect the rights of minorities" and allow the flow of humanitarian assistance.The United States wanted the next government to "prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism", he added.Although they no longer hold any territory in Syria, the Islamic State group remain active.

News.Az