According to News.Az , citing Russian Telegram channels, opposition military units seized a Soviet-made S-200 air defense system, a Mi-8 helicopter, an L-39 aircraft, an Ababil-3 drone, a ZSU-23-4 Shilka anti-aircraft gun, and a Pantsir-S1 missile system at the Kweires airbase near Aleppo.The rebels also captured a T-72A tank, BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, and 130mm M-46 artillery guns.It is noted that the opposition forces now have their own air force and air defense systems, while Syrian aviation has lost many aircraft.The situation in Syria escalated on November 27. After three days of fighting, rebels entered the country's second-largest city, Aleppo, for the first time since 2016, when they were driven out of the eastern districts after prolonged battles. On November 30, authorities announced the withdrawal of government forces from the city.The AP agency notes that the offensive began when pro-Iranian groups, including Hezbollah, which had previously fought on the government's side, were distracted by the war with Israel. According to reports, government forces were unable to offer significant resistance to the rebels. Former U.S. Ambassador to Syria, Robert Ford, expressed the view that in some areas, the Syrian army was "almost defeated."

