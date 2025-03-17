Telegram founder released and allowed to leave France after arrest
AOP.Press/Corbis/Getty Images
Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the social messaging app Telegram, has been permitted to return to Dubai while French authorities continue their unprecedented case against him.
The tech billionaire was arrested in August after being accused of failing to properly moderate his app to reduce criminality, News.Az reports citing BBC.
Mr Durov denies failing to cooperate with law enforcement over drug trafficking, child sexual abuse content and fraud. Telegram has previously denied having insufficient moderation.
It is the first time a tech leader has been arrested for criminality taking place on their platform.