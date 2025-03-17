Telegram founder released and allowed to leave France after arrest

Mr Durov said in a post on his Telegram channel: "The process is ongoing but it feels great to be home."

The 40-year-old was arrested in August 2024 as he arrived in Paris on his private jet, and French judges initially did not allow him to leave France.

But in a statement on Monday, the French court said "the obligations of judicial supervision" had been suspended between 15 March and 7 April.

No further details were given about the conditions of his release from France.

Mr Durov lives in Dubai and was born in Russia, where he has citizenship, as well as in France, the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean island nation of St Kitts and Nevis.

Telegram is particularly popular in Russia, Ukraine and former Soviet Union states as well as Iran.