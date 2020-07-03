TABIB Chairman: Azerbaijan starts to carry out serologic tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has already started to carry out serologic tests.

The chairman of TABIB Ramin Bayramli made the due remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters on Friday.

According to him, during the check-up of an upper respiratory system, the virus is not detected in some people: “This is very dangerous. This is the result of patients self-medicating. In such cases, the disease worsens, and "frosted glass" appears in the lungs. In this case, the treatment is complicated. Such cases are also observed among doctors."

Bayramli added that serologic tests have already started: "We have already switched to this method. Doctors are already undergoing such tests."

News.Az