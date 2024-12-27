Taiwan detects approach of five Chinese warplanes, five vessels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Taiwanese military has registered the approach of five aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and five warships of the PLA Navy near the island, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said on X.

"Five PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to it, five aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern air defense identification zone.Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.

News.Az