Taiwan launches new cloud hub for ‘sovereign AI’

Taiwan has opened a new cloud computing centre in Tainan as part of its growing push to build “sovereign AI” capabilities. President Lai Ching-te unveiled the facility on Friday, calling it a major step in transforming Taiwan from a hardware powerhouse into an “AI island”.

The 15-megawatt centre houses Nano 4, the country’s largest and most advanced supercomputer. It runs on 1,760 Nvidia H200 chips and 144 Blackwell chips, highlighting Taiwan’s central role in the global AI supply chain. Nvidia relies heavily on Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, for its most advanced processors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lai said the new hub demonstrates Taiwan’s world-class strength not only in chip manufacturing but also in system integration and high-performance computing.

The centre is a key part of Taiwan’s “Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects”, launched in July to expand AI development and promote innovation in high-performance computing, cloud services, telecoms, and digital content. It is expected to become a major engine for Taiwan’s next stage of technological growth.

