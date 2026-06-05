Lebanon demands parallel Israeli and Hezbollah pullouts

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Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a comprehensive, unconditional ceasefire alongside a synchronized withdrawal of both Hezbollah and Israeli forces from border regions.

Berri outlined the country's key principles for a lasting peace agreement. He emphasized that any truce must be "full and comprehensive" across land, sea, and air, strictly prohibiting further destruction of Lebanese infrastructure. Crucially, Berri stated that a Hezbollah pullback south of the Litani River must happen simultaneously with an Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The proposal arrives during critical, US-mediated negotiations in Washington aimed at extending the current truce before it expires in mid-June. While a 10-day ceasefire that began on April 16 has already been extended twice, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile. Hezbollah has accused Israel of routine violations, while Israeli airstrikes and evacuation orders have persisted.

The human toll of the conflict remains severe. Since hostilities escalated in March, Lebanese authorities and UN agencies report that over 1.1 million people have been displaced. Additionally, Lebanese officials state that Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,500 people and injured over 10,000, with Israeli ground forces pushing more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanon—marking their deepest incursion into the country since 2000.

News.Az