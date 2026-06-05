Iranian source denies report on transfer of enriched uranium abroad

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An Iranian source close to the country’s negotiating team has denied reports that Tehran has agreed to transfer part of its enriched uranium stockpile to a third country, dismissing the claim as inaccurate.

The denial came after the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel reported that Iran had formally agreed to move a portion of its enriched uranium reserves to a mutually agreed third state, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

“A knowledgeable source close to the Iranian negotiating team rejected the claim and said it is incorrect,” Fars reported.

The source said nuclear-related issues are not currently part of ongoing negotiations.

“The issue of transferring uranium stockpiles is not on the current negotiating agenda,” the source said. “First, the American side must take clear and definitive steps and reach clear and final agreements on key issues.”

The source added that such matters have been postponed to later stages of talks, stressing that the report was “not accurate.”

Al Arabiya had earlier claimed that Tehran had agreed in principle to relocate part of its enriched uranium stockpile to a third country acceptable to all parties.

According to the Iranian source, discussions between Iran and the United States aimed at establishing a non-aggression understanding and launching a broader negotiation process have been suspended following recent regional developments.

News.Az