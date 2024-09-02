Taiwan plans to quintuple Stinger missile order from US

Taiwan's military is set to quintuple its order of Stinger man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) from the US.

Initially, the contract included 178 Stinger launchers, 170 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems, and 500 missiles. The updated request, now awaiting parliamentary approval, calls for an additional 549 launchers and 1,985 missiles, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The US has approved the revised terms, increasing the deal's value from 13.37 billion to 69 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately $418.6 million to $2.16 billion).The Stinger systems are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and will be allocated to the Marine Corps, Military Police, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy garrisons. A second batch of MANPADS is anticipated by 2031.

News.Az