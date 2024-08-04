Taiwan prepares citizens for a Chinese invasion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Taiwanese government is strengthening its defense measures in response to the threat from China but is facing difficulties in preparing its citizens for a potential conflict, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.In the television drama "Zero Day," set to premiere next year, the scenario depicts Chinese military forces encircling Taiwan, cutting off the island from the rest of the world. This situation plunges the 23 million inhabitants of the island into crisis. The public reacts to the blockade with a mix of fear and resignation, as youth and criminal gangs create chaos, supporting Beijing's territorial claims on Taiwan.Although fictional, the series reflects a real issue faced by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers a dangerous separatist. The threat from China has intensified following statements by Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the inevitability of China's "reunification" with Taiwan, expressing readiness to use force to achieve this goal.The Taiwanese government is taking steps to strengthen its defense capabilities, including extending mandatory military service and updating reserve training programs. However, efforts to recruit young Taiwanese into the military are met with resistance. Defense Minister Wellington Koo acknowledges that a lack of equipment and instructors is slowing down the training of reservists, emphasizing the need to strengthen personnel training.Taiwan aims to create professional reserve forces to support its 155,000 active-duty soldiers. All men born in 2005 or later are now required to serve for one year, and about 2 million former soldiers must undergo retraining every two years. However, officials admit they are behind schedule in training reservists and conscripts in the event of war.

