Taiwan ready to collaborate with China on climate change, says president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te stated on Thursday that Taiwan is open to collaborating with China to address climate change, as reported by Taiwan News.

“We must make united efforts to create a Taiwan that faces challenges and can integrate with international standards,” Lai said at a National Climate Change Committee meeting.“At the same time, we are also willing to increase cooperation with countries around the world, including China, to jointly face the challenges of climate change.”His remarks followed heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei amid counter-military drills in recent weeks.China considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, whereas the latter insists on independence.Lai said the government will promote "deep energy conservation,” which includes using new energy storage technologies, embracing innovative industries, strengthening adaptation and continuing toward the goal of net zero by 2050.“The best energy source is energy conservation,” said Lai. He said saving energy is more cost-effective than finding new sources, and is the most direct carbon reduction strategy.”​​​​​​​

News.Az