Taiwan to conduct electronic warfare system tests

Taiwan is set to conduct tests of a new electronic warfare system in September, which could cause significant electromagnetic interference in the sea near Yilan County and along its coastline.

The tests, as notified by Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications, are scheduled for September 2-6 and September 9-13, covering areas between Toucheng and Suao townships and the adjacent sea, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is developing this mobile electronic warfare system for military use.Sources indicate that the system has the potential to disrupt civilian electronics within its range, prompting sea-based trials to limit the impact on populated areas. Navigation in the test area will be restricted to ensure safety.The development of this system is part of Taiwan's strategy to strengthen its electronic warfare capabilities amid ongoing tensions with China. Taiwan's defense initiatives include enhancing radar and electronic warfare technologies as part of a broader strategy to counter China's military advancements.

News.Az