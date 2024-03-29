Tajik intel agencies detain nine people over Russia terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officers from Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security have detained nine people allegedly linked to the Crocus City Hall attack suspects, according to citing security sources, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The detainees are also believed to have links to Islamic State Khorasan, a branch of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

According to the sources, all nine people, detained in the city of Vahdat on March 25, have been brought to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 143 people were killed and 382 people were injured, 205 of whom received outpatient care. All four gunmen were apprehended, along with another five people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack. For the first time since 2018, Russia declared a day of national mourning over the Crocus City Hall attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on March 25 that the attack had been carried out by radical Islamists. The Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday that investigators had found evidence of the perpetrators’ connection to Ukrainian nationalists.

News.Az