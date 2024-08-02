Tajikistan, Russia discuss exports of energy from Sangtuda -1 HPP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajikistan and Russia had a productive discussion about their cooperation in the Sangtuda-1 hydropower plant (HPP) joint project.

Sergei Tsivilev, Russia's minister of energy, and Daler Juma, Tajikistan's minister of energy and water resources, met to discuss the possibility of exporting power from the hydropower plant after the Central Asia Unified Energy System and Tajikistan's energy systems are back online. Tsivilev noted that the successful development of this project would strengthen the energy dialogue between Russia and Tajikistan.In addition, the meeting discussed the potential for Russia to participate in the Parallel Operation of the Energy Systems of Central Asia. Tsivilev highlighted that this measure would strengthen collaboration among Russia and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in the energy industry.Sangtuda -1 HPP is a collaborative Russian-Tajik enterprise established in 2005. This hydroelectric power plant boasts a capacity of 670 MW and is situated on the Vakhsh river in Tajikistan's Khatlon region.

News.Az