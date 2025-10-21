Takaichi short of majority in 1st round of Japan upper house PM vote

Sanae Takaichi, president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won the prime ministerial designation vote in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

While the House of Councillors will also hold a vote shortly afterward, the Japanese Constitution grants priority to the result of the lower house, meaning Takaichi is effectively confirmed as Japan's new prime minister.

