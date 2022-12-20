Yandex metrika counter

Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan

Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has suspended university education for all female students in the country, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed to CNN, News.az reports.

A letter published by the education ministry said the decision was made in a cabinet meeting.

The order goes into effect immediately, the letter stated.


