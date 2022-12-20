Taliban suspend university education for women in Afghanistan
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has suspended university education for all female students in the country, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education confirmed to CNN, News.az reports.
A letter published by the education ministry said the decision was made in a cabinet meeting.
The order goes into effect immediately, the letter stated.