Pope Leo begins Spain visit with praise for government

Speaking at a reception with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the royal palace in Madrid, Pope Leo spoke of Spain's "active commitment to peace and solidarity among peoples", News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has clashed with US President Donald Trump over Iran, and with Israel over the war in Gaza and the Pope hailed Spain's "faithful adherence to international law and multilateralism".

During his seven-day visit, Pope Leo will meet victims who experienced sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, as well as groups that look after the welfare of migrants.

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Immigration is a divisive issue in Spain, and the Pope's focus on the issue during his tour could be seen as support for the socialist prime minister.

He will also deliver an unprecedented address before the Spanish parliament.

The Chicago-born pontiff has himself been harshly criticised by Trump for his anti-war views.

The message of peace, the Pope said in Madrid, "at present unfortunately strikes some as naive and others as confrontational" but should instead be "welcomed by those who do not shut themselves off in preconceived ideologies".

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