Berlin hospital discharges US doctor who contracted Ebola
A U.S. citizen treated in Germany after contracting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been discharged, a Berlin hospital said on Saturday.
No virus has been detected in the patient since May 30, the Charité hospital said in a statement, opens new tab, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The patient, earlier identified by Serge Christian organization as medical missionary Peter Stafford, was admitted to the hospital on May 20 after contracting Ebola while treating patients in the DRC.
Ebola symptoms in the patient "subsided significantly" after treatment that included "combined antiviral therapy and additional supportive medical measures", the hospital said.
“We are very pleased with the successful course of treatment and consider this a significant therapeutic success,” said Leif Erik Sander, a Charité official.
None of the patient’s five family members who were classified as high-risk contacts and quarantined at Charité showed symptoms of infection, the hospital said.
There were 82 confirmed Ebola deaths as of Friday since the outbreak started in the DRC and Uganda.
By Faig Mahmudov