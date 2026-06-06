Berlin hospital discharges US doctor who contracted Ebola

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A U.S. citizen treated in Germany after ​contracting Ebola in the Democratic Republic ‌of Congo has been discharged, a Berlin hospital said on Saturday.

No virus has been ​detected in the patient since ​May 30, the Charité hospital said in a statement, opens new tab, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The ⁠patient, earlier identified by Serge ​Christian organization as medical missionary Peter Stafford, ​was admitted to the hospital on May 20 after contracting Ebola while treating patients in the ​DRC.

Ebola symptoms in the patient "subsided significantly" after ​treatment that included "combined antiviral therapy and additional supportive ‌medical ⁠measures", the hospital said.

“We are very pleased with the successful course of treatment and consider this a significant therapeutic success,” ​said Leif ​Erik ⁠Sander, a Charité official.

None of the patient’s five family members who ​were classified as high-risk contacts ​and ⁠quarantined at Charité showed symptoms of infection, the hospital said.

There were 82 confirmed Ebola deaths as of ⁠Friday ​since the outbreak started ​in the DRC and Uganda.

News.Az